Juventus-Udinese / Sottil: "It's a shame because the goal came from our mistake"

Juventus-Udinese / Sottil: “It’s a shame because the goal came from our mistake”

The words of the Piedmontese coach at the end of the match against the Old Lady. Here is his interview with Dazn’s microphones

The match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Max Allegri’s Juve ended a few minutes ago. The Friulians have to surrender in the final to Danilo’s goal which came from a distraction from the defense after a corner kick. The Old Lady pushed in the final, looking more for victory. Another stumbling block for the Pozzo team which now hasn’t won for more than 100 days. Let’s not waste any more time and start immediately with the words of the Turin-born coach. Here you are the post match interview by Sottil.

“Yes, because it was a game played openly, balanced. In the first half we courageously held the pitch well, staying aggressive up front. In the second half Juve raised the pace, but we held up well. We, for our part, must be more determined in the last meters, but the feeling from the bench is that the team was in the game and it’s a big shame because the goal comes from a our defensive error. The changes entered well and restored their shine.

In preparation, what did you fail to hurt Juve?

“We had to make more use of the fifths that we have, seen their low block. We had to put more crosses into the area and make more shots from outside. We had some important situations where we too could have scored.”

“This week he returns to the group. He has to take the last step to get back at the team’s disposal.

What has changed in this moment compared to the first part of the season?

See also  Inter, right to confirm Handanovic as owner?

“I don’t see a different team. The boys have always been up to par in terms of performance. We have now recovered the squad. We have to raise the physical condition of players who have been out for several months. I am convinced that victory will come. We are living it in a very serene way.”

January 7, 2023 (change January 7, 2023 | 20:49)

© breaking latest news

