Juventus, Weah surprise hit for the bianconeri?

The Juventus looks very close to Timothy Weah. The American forward has long been in the sights of the black and whites who seem to have finally sunk in. If the deal were to materialize it would be a blow with a double value, sporting and commercial. The class of 2000 seems to have already reached an agreement with the Bianconeri. Now, the release of father George some time ago (“I’ve always been a Juventus fan” ed) they almost taste like prophecy. In addition to the striker, the bianconeri are not giving up Empoli winger Fabiano Parisi, while the first suitors for the redundant players are also starting to come forward.

Zakaria away from Juventus: 60%

The Juventus would be about to place Zakaria. The Swiss is interested in West Ham, according to what the Sports Courier. The bianconeri hope to collect at least 20 million from the sale of the former Chelsea. Zakaria is a player that Moyes likes a lot. We’ll see if the famous proposal from the Hammers will arrive.

Church away from Juventus: 55%

The Gazzetta dello Sport talk about an assault on Frederick Church by Newcastle and Chelsea. The bianconeri are starting from a request of 60 million and so far have not received any official offers. However, the player is liked a lot and it is not excluded that the two clubs come together with a lower first offer and then try to negotiate. Church for his part waits and evaluates. It seems the player has already turned down an offer from Aston Villa.

Weah to Juventus: 90%

The Gazzetta dello Sport acknowledges the transfer of Timothy Weah at the Juventus. The club would have reached a verbal agreement with Lille for the transfer of George’s son for 12 million euros. Even with the outside everything would be done, with a five-year agreement. The class of 2000 should therefore be the second black and white hit, after the outright purchase of Milik. Only the details seem to be missing for the arrival of the fullback in Turin that Allegri could use both in midfield and in attack.

Parisi to Juventus: 65%

Fabiano Parisi is getting closer to Juventus. The Empoli fullback costs 12 million euros and the Bianconeri have been pressing the Tuscan club for some time to find a balance. Manna would like to insert counterparts to lower the claims. Filippo Ranocchia is on the table, but he may not be the only one. In any case, Juventus are favourites.

Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus: 45%

While rumors of an interest in Thomas Partey chase each other, the Juve don’t give up on the track Milinkovic-Savic. Second calciomercato.com, the bianconeri would have decided to include Rovella in the negotiation, effectively lowering the requests of the biancocelesti. The negotiation is still far from being closed, but the Old Lady has thus won a preferential lane for the player.

