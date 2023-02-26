Home Sports JV from ‘The JV Show’ on Wild 94.9 Reported Missing In San Francisco
JV from 'The JV Show' on Wild 94.9 Reported Missing In San Francisco

JV from 'The JV Show' on Wild 94.9 Reported Missing In San Francisco
  • Jeffrey Vandergrift, the DJ also known as JV from “The JV Show” on Wild 94.9, is reportedly missing, according to SFPD. Vandergrift is a 6-foot-tall, 180-pound bald white male with brown eyes and numerous tattoos, and police are asking for the public’s help locating him after he disappeared Thursday night somewhere in San Francisco. [ABC7]
  • A dock fire erupted on Friday night at Markley Cove in Lake Berryessa, drawing Cal Fire’s Lake-Napa County unit and several other agencies to the scene. Officials reported that the dock’s blaze engulfed a combination of approximately 10 to 20 boats, jet skis, and houseboats before it was contained, but no injuries were reported. [KTVU]
  • Oakland’s sixth annual Black Joy Parade will take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. in downtown Oakland. The parade and celebration is put on by nonprofits based in Oakland to celebrate the Black experience and the community’s contribution to history and culture. [ABC7]
  • Oakland witnessed three separate sideshows overnight, with one of them involving a big-rig. Apparently, at about 2:30 a.m., a semi-truck joined in a sideshow near Maritime and Grand Avenues by driving around in circles, and members of the crowd hopped on the back of the truck. [KRON4]
  • On Friday, a California appeals court declared that the $312 million project to transform Berkeley’s historic People’s Park into housing for approximately 1,100 students and over 100 homeless people isn’t addressing the environmental concerns, and won’t be able to proceed. [breaking latest news]
  • According to authorities, Ramon Escobar, the convicted serial killer, is believed to have killed his new cellmate on Friday at a central California prison. [KPIX]
Image via Unsplash/Ron Turner.

