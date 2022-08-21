Another heavy defeat of Andrea Pirlo’s Karagumruk last in the standings after two days in the Turkish top league. Beşiktaş won clearly with a score of 4-1 and for the Italian coach’s eleven it is the second consecutive defeat that always comes with four goals conceded. It happened on his debut against Alanyaspor at home 4-2 and now the Besiktas poker. At the end of the match the outburst of the former Juventus coach at the press conference: “We always make the same mistakes. We start badly and the game starts uphill for us. We are working on these issues but unfortunately I see no positive news. We cannot suffer 4 goals in every game and we can’t keep losing. Time is running out. We have to keep working but in different ways. I don’t want to criticize the players individually as we made mistakes as a team. He lost in eleven and the whole team played badly. Both in defense and in attack done little and badly “. Pirlo said about the Turkish tournament: “Any team can win against any opponent here and I am satisfied with the quality of the championship and the fight in progress, we must work better to be protagonists too” concluded Pirlo very embittered for a very complicated start in the championship. Turkish.