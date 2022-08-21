Home Sports Karagumruk, Pirlo vents after knockout: “We can’t concede four goals per game”
Karagumruk, Pirlo vents after knockout: “We can’t concede four goals per game”

Karagumruk, Pirlo vents after knockout: “We can’t concede four goals per game”

Second defeat for Pirlo’s team in Turkey

Another heavy defeat of Andrea Pirlo’s Karagumruk last in the standings after two days in the Turkish top league. Beşiktaş won clearly with a score of 4-1 and for the Italian coach’s eleven it is the second consecutive defeat that always comes with four goals conceded. It happened on his debut against Alanyaspor at home 4-2 and now the Besiktas poker. At the end of the match the outburst of the former Juventus coach at the press conference: “We always make the same mistakes. We start badly and the game starts uphill for us. We are working on these issues but unfortunately I see no positive news. We cannot suffer 4 goals in every game and we can’t keep losing. Time is running out. We have to keep working but in different ways. I don’t want to criticize the players individually as we made mistakes as a team. He lost in eleven and the whole team played badly. Both in defense and in attack done little and badly “. Pirlo said about the Turkish tournament: “Any team can win against any opponent here and I am satisfied with the quality of the championship and the fight in progress, we must work better to be protagonists too” concluded Pirlo very embittered for a very complicated start in the championship. Turkish.

August 22, 2022 (change August 22, 2022 | 00:28)

