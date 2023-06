Karim Benzema takes the direction of Saudi Arabia well. At the end of his contract with Real Madrid, the 35-year-old French striker has signed up for the next three years with Al-Ittihad, according to AFP, which quotes an internal source at the Saudi club based in Jeddah. The Ballon d’Or 2022 said goodbye to the Santiago-Bernabeu stadium on Sunday after fourteen years in Madrid.