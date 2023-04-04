At Karlsruher SC, the separation from managing director Kreuzer threatens to reopen old rifts despite the sporting success. His termination by email, mockery on the Internet and the loss of trust in the management body do not reflect well on the second division.

VOliver Kreuzer found out about his dismissal as sporting director of Karlsruher SC in the car. On Saturday afternoon he was on his way to a game in the Netherlands with assistant coach Zlatan Bajramovic when Vice President Martin Müller called him to tell him that the letter of termination had been received. “I’m shocked,” said the 57-year-old when asked.

The 1:1 in the 2nd league against newly promoted Eintracht Braunschweig a few hours earlier faded into the background due to the surprising decision of the club’s advisory board.

Quite a few supporters of the traditional North Baden club took the news for an April Fool’s joke and let their emotions run free on the Internet because of the unusual timing. As a result, the club felt compelled to add a note to the published contribution a few minutes later. “This is not an April Fool’s joke,” read the information that followed. So what took on curious features was bitter seriousness.

Oliver Kreuzer has been in charge of the sporting fortunes of Karlsruher SC since December 2016 Source: pa/press photo Rudel/Robin Rudel

Müller and Günter Pilarsky, who is also listed as the club’s vice-president, were apparently also surprised by the application made by the five-member advisory board. “The advisory board meeting was convened with the topic of the budget. And out of nowhere it was said that I am now putting to the vote whether we recall Oliver Kreuzer,” reported Müller, who said he had voted against the motion. Pilarsky is also said to have been against Kreuzer’s dismissal.

Kreuzer’s concept for the KSC did not find a majority

President Holger Siegmund-Schultze, on the other hand, complained that in three key areas of income that are directly linked to the sport, they are far below the league average. “And there are reasons for that,” said the real estate developer, who doesn’t want to look back. “It was important to us that in the first season with the new stadium we also have a strategy and a concept to at least generate average income,” he said.

And that’s where Kreuzer’s concept no longer convinced the majority, according to Siegmund-Schultze. “If we make a structural loss in the new stadium, which then keeps repeating itself, it’s basically not tolerable for the business model,” said the kubboss.

Mueller sees it differently. He contacted the supervisory board about the termination of the contract. “We burn 600,000 euros with this great move. We’re not Bayern Munich, where that’s a rounding difference. That’s a lot of money for us,” he said. He imagines working with the advisory board, especially with Siegmund-Schultze, to be “a bit more complicated” in the future. “Because that’s an abuse of trust that he initiated there,” said Müller.

It is not yet clear who will follow Kreuzer. The successor, which is to be presented as soon as possible, is intended to generate the urgently needed additional income.