Nikola Jokic is the favorite to win his third consecutive NBA MVP. The Serbian native is on course to become the fourth player in NBA history to win three consecutive MVPs, after Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell and Larry Bird.

Jokic is maintaining triple-double averages (24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists) with the top-ranked Denver Nuggets.

But former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins, now an analyst at ESPN, says there is racial hypocrisy in the voting for the award. On Wednesday’s edition of “First Take,” Perkins highlighted how only three players since 1990 have won an MVP while falling outside the top 10 in points per game: Jokic in his first MVP election in 2020-21, Dirk Nowitzki (2006-07) and Steve Nash (2004-05, 2005-06).

“What do these guys have in common? I’ll leave one wondering about that,” he said, testing co-host Stephen A. Smith.

But there are other statements that cause discussion: «If I were a European player, white, and my surname ended in “-ic”, I would be looked at as Jokic right now. Shit, I’d give these youngsters 20 and 10 every night.’

