Rome, 5 August 2022 – Killer lightning close to White House a Washington. Two dead and two wounded a Lafayette Park . Firefighters found them under a large tree where, presumably, they had sought shelter from a storm.

“We are saddened by the death of two people due to lightning (…). Our thoughts are with families who have lost loved ones. We pray for those who are still fighting for their lives, “says the White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre .

Hail and super lightning

The tragic event reopens the discussion on the increase in general of these phenomena. There is once again at stake climate change ? The question rebounds in a study that the Cnr will publish shortly on the Mediterranean basin. Explains Sante Laviola dell’ Isaac – l’ institute of atmospheric sciences and del climate of the National Research Center- first author of the work: “We mapped the last 24 years of thunderstorms than in the Mediterranean produce hailstorm “Yes, because there is a precise link between the two phenomena.” The presence of ice in the cloud – explains the scientist – creates the conditions because the electric discharge is triggered therefore the lightning or a sequence of lightning. “From the research, the explanation of this greater intensity seems to be linked precisely to climate change.

The precedent in the USA

On July 20, once again in America, a real one thunderstorm suddenly crashed into an army barracks in the state of Georgia and provoked the death of a soldier while nine others were injured.

I record

At the beginning of the year the WMO, the world meteorological organization which records extreme weather events, recorded two new records, super lightning occurred between North and South America . The largest, on April 29, 2020, covered a distance of 768 kilometers.