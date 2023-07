To update

Filip Misolic is the first Austrian to be in action at the ATP 250 tournament in Kitzbühel on Monday. The 21-year-old will meet Argentinian Guido Andreozzi in the first round.

ATP tournament in Kitzbuehel

First round:

Filip Misolic (AUT) * Guido Andreozzi (ARG) 7:5 3:3

* First server in the second set

