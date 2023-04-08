Vincent Kompany’s Saints will have a successful season. In the English game, they were eliminated and in the quarter-final with Manchester City, and in the League game, they did not make it to the round of 16 against the Manchester club United. Burnley is also close to the lead in the league, with an eleven-point lead over Sheffield United.

Before the relegation, Burnley spent six seasons in the elite. In 2018/19, they even played in the first round of the European League under then-coach Sean Dych.