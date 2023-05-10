Koo Zihao: Continue to work hard in the final of Lanke Cup Meet Shen Zhenzhen: Without Go, I might be unknown_Park Jianhao_Competition_Training

Original Title: Lanke Cup Meet Finals Gu Zihao: Continue to work hard Shen Zhenzhen: Without Go, I might be unknown

On May 9, the semi-finals of the first “Quzhou Lanke Cup” World Go Open Tournament was fiercely contested at the Quzhou International Go Cultural Exchange Center. Gu Zihao finally seized the opportunity to win despite the ups and downs, and defeated the South Korean chess player Park Jianhao with black 271 hands; Tan Xiao failed to withstand the tremendous pressure of South Korea’s first player Shin Jinjo, and lost with white 203 hands. Gu Zihao and Shen Zhenzhen meet in the final, and the two will decide the champion of this year’s Lanke Cup through three rounds in June.

After the quarter-finals yesterday, two chess players from China and South Korea reached the semi-finals. In the semi-final match, Gu Zihao encountered Park Jianhao, the dark horse of this competition. Park Jianhao won the first three consecutive rounds against Cao Xiaoyang, Xie Erhao, and Wang Xinghao, making him a blockbuster. Gu Zihao has won consecutive victories against Han Shengzhou, Park Tinghuan, and An Chengjun. He is the one with the best foreign performance among Chinese chess players.

In this focus battle, Gu Zihao played the black first. Soon after the start, Park Jianhao got out of White 28’s villainous hand in the lower left corner, but Gu Zihao failed to punish him. White broke out of the encirclement and formed a balance of power. In the mid-game battle, Park Jianhao took the lead, and Gu Zihao Hei 115 seized the opportunity to fight back and reversed the situation. Park Jianhao is not easy to play with, white 140 is a test of black, and Gu Zihao’s black 141 is a bad chess. After this part of the white piece made a profit, Gu Zihao fell into a difficult situation.

Gu Zihao then relied on robbery to resist stubbornly, but Park Jianhao responded calmly, and black chess was still struggling. After entering Guanzi, Park Jianhao’s white 200 was not good, and Gu Zihao’s black 201 rushed sharply and reversed again. The story is not over yet. Black 215 sticks to two small pieces, and the chess game presents a situation where the official Zijie in the upper right corner decides the winner. At the critical moment, Park Jianhao’s white 224 was unbelievable, and Gu Zihao did not let go of the opportunity, and ended steadily, securing the victory. After fighting to 271 moves, Park Jianhao made a shot, and Gu Zihao broke through the dangerous shoal with his big heart and reached the final.

Before Gu Zihao won, Shen Zhenzhen, who had a narrow escape against Li Weiqing yesterday, had successfully won. In today’s battle with Tan Xiao, Shen Zhenzhen, who held black for four consecutive sets, played well, seized the mistakes of White 68, firmly controlled the situation, and ended with a complete victory. After this game, Shen Zhenzhen has achieved 29 consecutive victories in various competitions, setting a new record for his highest personal winning streak.

This year’s Lanke Cup, Shen Zhenzhen won four Chinese chess players in a row, showing his strength, and Gu Zihao also played against Korean chess players four times in a row, and both of them showed excellent competitive status. They joined forces in the final, which can be said to be what everyone expected.

The final will be played in three rounds and will be held in Quzhou from June 14th to 17th. It is expected that Koo Zihao will show his greatest energy and compete with Shen Zhenzhen.

Reporter: First of all, congratulations on reaching the final, let's talk about today's chess game! Gu: Just now I briefly discussed the chess game with Mr. Yu and Chen Yaoye. Their judgment of the situation is indeed very different from what I thought. Later, I felt that I should not be enough. The opponent made relatively low-level mistakes, so it was a fluke to win. Reporter: Did you not expect Park Gunho to be so strong beforehand? Gu: I don't think so. Because I have read some of his chess records before, and I lost a game in a China-Korea exchange game a long time ago, so I always think he is a very difficult player to deal with. It's just that in today's game, my judgment was indeed very problematic during the middle period. Reporter: Please review the four rounds of competition. Gu: I think the overall performance this time is not bad, except for the last game, which may be a little rushed. Reporter: Is today's result consistent with the expectations before the start of the game? Gu: It was a bit beyond expectations. Before the match, I thought it was normal to win one or two sets. In fact, before this competition, I felt that my state was not very good. I did not expect to be able to enter the final this time, which was better than expected. Reporter: Looking ahead to the final, do you have confidence in the final match against Shin Zhenzhen? Gu: Xiaoshen's chess is indeed very powerful. To describe it in one word, it is "strong"! I will work hard! Reporter: After getting married this year, how has your mentality changed? Gu: I ask myself to think as little as possible about things other than chess. Reporter: You played against Shin Jinjo in the final of the Nongshim Cup. In what areas do you think you need to improve? Gu: First of all, the Lanke Cup is slow chess. Before the final, I hope to do some slow chess training, such as playing chess and playing chess with my teammates. Don't be too anxious when playing chess with Xiaoshen. If you were a little anxious in the middle of the last game, you will collapse immediately. Shen Zhenzhen Reporter: What does Go mean to you? Shin: Go is a part of my life, without Go, I might be nothing. Although the recent results are relatively good, but the number of championships is relatively small. Reporter: What role does AI play in daily training and competition? How long will it take for daily training to use AI to help with training? Shen: Artificial intelligence is of great help to the improvement of Go players' chess ability. I usually use artificial intelligence for training. But looking at the computer often and training with artificial intelligence is still a bit tiring, so I mainly use it more before the World Series comes. Reporter: The food in Quzhou is very special in China. Does it suit your taste? Shen: The food here in Quzhou is very delicious. I may not be so used to Chinese food in the past, but now I have come to China more times, and I am very used to it. I even feel that the food in China is more suitable than Korean food. . There are more hot pots in China. Reporter: Are you satisfied with your performance this time? Shen: "This competition is very difficult. I was close to losing the match against Li Weiqing for a while, and I almost gave up. Because the Lanke Cup is a world competition, I persisted in the unfavorable situation. Fortunately, I was lucky enough to win in the end. come down."

