TUF Gaming revamped and previewed the ROG Strix LC series, ASUS launched new products for GeForce RTX 4090

At this point in time, ASUS should be the only one that can launch new products for GeForce RTX 4090.

Going back to the GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, ASUS has launched a water-cooled version and an integrated water-cooled version to meet the needs of players with different needs, but on the Ada Lovelace-based GeForce RTX 40 series, we have not seen ASUS launch related products.

Until now, that is, on May 10th, ASUS has announced that it will launch the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. (The picture below shows ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 Ti)

It can be predicted that the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 that ASUS has spent so long preparing will be very different from the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, both from the inside and the outside, but everything still needs to be officially announced by ASUS. What does the new generation of ROG Strix LC look like.

In addition to previewing the ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, ASUS also announced the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG.

Different from the earlier TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090, the brand new TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4090 OG is enhanced on the blades of the radiator; the previous version was designed with 7 axial blades, while the new OG version is evolved to 11-blade design, while the heatsink thickness has also been reduced from 3.65 slots to 3.2 slots.

However, after a closer look, it is also possible that ASUS has applied the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3090 Ti cooling module to the GeForce RTX 4090.

Now that ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 4090 appears, maybe we can expect to see the pure ROG GeForce RTX 4090 at Computex 2023?


