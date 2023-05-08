Home » Kraken lead again in the NHL playoffs
Kraken lead again in the NHL playoffs

The Seattle Kraken have regained the lead in the National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs. They beat the Dallas Stars 7-2 in the Western Conference semi-finals on Sunday and led 2-1 after three games.

The Kraken are only playing their second NHL season and are in the playoffs for the first time. In the first round, the newcomer unexpectedly prevailed against the defending champion Colorado Avalanche.

In the Eastern Conference, the Florida Panthers are only one win away from entering the final series in the east. The Panthers drew 3-2 after overtime against the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have three wins after three games. The New Jersey Devils reduced the deficit to 1:2 with an 8:4 against the Carolina Hurricanes.

