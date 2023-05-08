In Salento yellow-red flower appears, ‘nature cheers for Lecce’ – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LECCE, MAY 07 – Even nature in Salento seems to be rooting for Lecce engaged this evening at home in the match against Verona. A half yellow and half red gerbera has sprouted in Borgagne, a hamlet of Melendugno. The flower was noticed among a thousand other specimens from a nursery in Northern Salento which were delivered to the ‘Sunrise onlus’ association for Mother’s Day next Sunday. An unusual chromatic anomaly that was immediately noticed by the volunteers who were packing the gerberas and who took the flower as a lucky symbol for tonight’s match. (HANDLE).

