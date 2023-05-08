Home » In Salento yellow-red flower appears, ‘nature cheers for Lecce’ – Puglia
News

In Salento yellow-red flower appears, ‘nature cheers for Lecce’ – Puglia

by admin
In Salento yellow-red flower appears, ‘nature cheers for Lecce’ – Puglia

Gerbera noticed among a thousand specimens for Mother’s Day

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LECCE, MAY 07 – Even nature in Salento seems to be rooting for Lecce engaged this evening at home in the match against Verona. A half yellow and half red gerbera has sprouted in Borgagne, a hamlet of Melendugno. The flower was noticed among a thousand other specimens from a nursery in Northern Salento which were delivered to the ‘Sunrise onlus’ association for Mother’s Day next Sunday. An unusual chromatic anomaly that was immediately noticed by the volunteers who were packing the gerberas and who took the flower as a lucky symbol for tonight’s match. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy