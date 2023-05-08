Should you drink before, during or after eating? The answer

Are you curious to find out when you should drink, whether before, during or after eating: the answer will leave you speechless!

L’water is an essential source and is an integral part of our vision and allows us to live healthily. This is because inside the water there are a series of essential nutrients for the regular function of the body.body such as oligomineral salts and more. Not to mention that the body is made up of 60% water and maybe you don’t know that hydration is just as important as nutrition.

Water gives multiple benefits to the body as it strengthens the immune system, reducing the risk of flu states and seasonal ailments. Furthermore, its regular intake also avoids complications at the cardiovascular and bone level. Hydration also allows you to regulate body temperature, promotes digestionbut above all it helps to recover energy necessary for both the body and the mind.

Drink before, during or after eating: here is the answer!

In short, water is a real cure-all for the body, as it not only allows you to eliminate waste and the excess liquids so as to lose weight correctly, but it makes the skin much brighter, it makes us happier by reducing the psycho-physical stress levels and prevents headaches due to dehydration.

The time has come to find out when it is preferable to drink water, whether before or after meals. The ideal would be to drink before meals this is because water is a powerful satiant, which will allow you to eat less but introduce more water into the body.

There isn’t one certain rulethe fact is that drinking water during meals a small sips it is not deleterious. Indeed it will allow you to digest the various foods in the correct way, but above all it will guarantee you a correct one absorption of nutrients. Did you know that drinking lots of water makes you lose weight? Yes, but only if you follow these little tips!

According to some Education conducted over the years it seems that proper hydration is good for health if combined with adiet healthy and balanced. According to experts, the ideal would be to drink at least 8 glasses a daywhich correspond on average to 2 liters of water. If it’s difficult for you, you can flavor the water with seasonal fruit and vegetables and that’s why this useful culinary guide comes to your rescue!

Nicholas DeSantis