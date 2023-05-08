Home » Microsoft confirms that the Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster and officially announces the solution
Technology

Microsoft confirms that the Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster and officially announces the solution

by admin
Microsoft confirms that the Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster and officially announces the solution

Microsoft recently confirmed on its official website that if a Windows computer is updated with KB5022913 or later, it may cause intermittent speech recognition, expression input, and handwriting problems in Chinese and Japanese input. The affected version is Windows 11 22H2. Officials have also released emergency measures.

Microsoft confirmed that the Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster. (Associated Press file photo)

The Microsoft announcement pointed out that after installing KB5022913, certain applications may sometimes fail to recognize Chinese and Japanese speech recognition and handwriting input functions. This problem is more likely to occur when the application uses offline speech recognition.

Microsoft also announced a solution. Every time the computer is restarted, the user needs to try the following steps:

1. Close all affected applications first.

2. Open the Task Manager.

3. Select the “Processes” option on the left, and then select “Name” so that the list of processes is sorted by name.

4. Find the “ctfrmon.exe” file.

5. Click “End Task” in the right-click menu.

6. Confirm that the new “ctfrmon.exe” has automatically restarted.

7. Re-open the application and it can be used normally.

Responsible editor: Yu Weining

See also  Meister Signs with Bright - Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You may also like

Diesel x Samsung dresses the Galaxy S23 series...

[Temporary solution attached]Windows 11 22H2 KB5022913 update causes...

Ecotec’s path towards environmental sustainability

Windows 11, watch out for the latest update!...

Microsoft reveals five upcoming feature improvements for Bing...

Precise advice and rapid times: what startup consultancy...

GitLab: Security warning about several IT vulnerabilities

A rare surrender to Sony? Head of Microsoft’s...

“It will be an exciting battle”

The first AMD back-plug motherboard B650M APE WIFI...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy