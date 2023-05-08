Microsoft confirms that the Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster and officially announces the solution

Microsoft recently confirmed on its official website that if a Windows computer is updated with KB5022913 or later, it may cause intermittent speech recognition, expression input, and handwriting problems in Chinese and Japanese input. The affected version is Windows 11 22H2. Officials have also released emergency measures.

Microsoft confirmed that the Windows 11 Chinese input method has a disaster. (Associated Press file photo)

The Microsoft announcement pointed out that after installing KB5022913, certain applications may sometimes fail to recognize Chinese and Japanese speech recognition and handwriting input functions. This problem is more likely to occur when the application uses offline speech recognition.

Microsoft also announced a solution. Every time the computer is restarted, the user needs to try the following steps:

1. Close all affected applications first.

2. Open the Task Manager.

3. Select the “Processes” option on the left, and then select “Name” so that the list of processes is sorted by name.

4. Find the “ctfrmon.exe” file.

5. Click “End Task” in the right-click menu.

6. Confirm that the new “ctfrmon.exe” has automatically restarted.

7. Re-open the application and it can be used normally.

