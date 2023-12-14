A midfielder returns in blue and white, another transfer movement at Ac Prato [notiziediprato.it]

13.12.2023 h 20:43 comments

A midfielder returns in blue and white, another transfer movement at Ac Prato

This is Ludovico Gargiulo, this year at Certaldo and on the pitch in the derby won by the Viola against Prato. New midfielder at Raffaele Novelli’s court. The attack is still discovered, however, and some reinforcements are expected

Another midfielder arriving. Prato has announced the membership of the footballer Ludovico Gargiulo until 30 June 2024. Born in 1995, born in the youth team of Empoli, he made 95 appearances and scored 2 goals in the Serie C championship with the shirts of Prato, Tuttocuoio and Cremonese. In the Serie D championship he made 98 appearances and scored 1 goal with the shirts of Pistoiese, Caronnese, Scandicci and Prato where he already played in the 2016-2017 and 2017 – 2018 seasons in Serie C and in the Serie D championship in the 2020 season. 2021. With the blue and white shirt he collected a total of 86 appearances and scored 2 goals. In the first part of this season he was registered for Certaldo where he made 15 appearances. Another return horse, therefore, after that of Giorgio Diana. This is not pleasing the blue and white fans, who have filled Prato’s social media pages with negative comments for the faces already seen under other club managements. As if to say: “We criticized those who were there before and now, with two new directors, we’re going to get players who have already passed through here”.

But now we must make a virtue of necessity. People fighting and running. Names are useless, all those with an illustrious pedigree have failed. Maybe it remains to be understood why Marangon and Mobilio scored goals with their new shirts on the first try after the resolution. What is certain is that in Prato the two, together with the recently purged Giuseppe Tedesco, failed (or in any case made them less than their possibilities, we are referring above all to Mobilio who at least has some numbers under his belt) and there are no extenuating circumstances that hold, so no regrets. In attack, however, the squad is short and that’s where something could be needed. On Sunday in San Marino (2.30pm, tickets on sale for the guest sector until Saturday 16th at 6pm online only) Cela and Lambiase will be missing as they are disqualified. The team comes from two positive results in a row (draw in Lodi, victory against Lentigione): giving continuity would partly silence some discontent that will still linger around Via Firenze for a long time (for those who still survived, given that with Lentigione on Sunday the game was played in front of very bare stands).

