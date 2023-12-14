Champions League: PSG saves itself to the round of 16

FC Barcelona, ​​who were already in the round of 16, lost 3-2 at Royal Antwerp. RB Leipzig and Manchester City, who had already been promoted in their group, won. The “Citizens” won their sixth win in their sixth game with a 3-2 win at Red Star Belgrade with captain Aleksandar Dragovic.

The German Bundesliga team, second behind England’s champions, won 2-1 against Young Boys Bern with Nicolas Seiwald and Xaver Schlager, who was substituted in the finish. Atletico Madrid beat Lazio Rome 2-0 in the duel for group victory, Celtic Glasgow said goodbye with a 2-1 win against Feyenoord Rotterdam. Gernot Trauner sat on the bench for the Dutch.

champions league

Schedule and tables

PSG now has its back against the wall

Dortmund and PSG played a game worth seeing, in which Niklas Süle initially prevented a goal from Kylian Mbappe that seemed certain with a remarkable tackle. On the other hand, Gianluigi Donnarumma prevented Marco Reus from conceding a goal with a save. Despite great chances on both sides, the score was 0-0 at the break.

The French champions were challenged by Newcastle’s lead against Milan, but Dortmund scored the first goal. Karim Adeyemi (51st) benefited from a mistake by Achraf Hakimi. Paris managed to respond quickly. Mbappe caused the alarm with a start in the Dortmund penalty area, and 17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery (56th) scored from a distance. Mbappe supposedly shot PSG ahead with a quarter of an hour to go, but France’s star player was just offside. The draw should still be enough for PSG.

Milan’s turnaround causes Newcastle to fail

Newcastle looked to attack at St. James’ Park while Milan waited. For the Italians, Fikayo Tomori saved in extremis from the line. Joelinton (33rd) deservedly scored for the home team. The Brazilian, who played for Rapid from 2016 to 2018 and has now made five appearances for the “Selecao”, completed an attack from just inside the penalty area with a hammer into the top corner.

IMAGO/PA Images/Owen Humphreys Joelinton’s dream goal made Newcastle dream of the round of 16

Newcastle, who were temporarily on course for the round of 16 due to the PSG deficit, started briskly even after the break. But Milan managed to equalize: After a cross from Rafael Leao, the ball came via a detour to Christian Pulisic (59th). Goalkeeper Mike Maignan kept Milan in the game with a brilliant save against Bruno Guimaraes, Leao hit the bar for the Milanese. A “joker” then shot the “Rossoneri” into the lead: Samuel Chukwueze (84th) scored straight into the far corner after a counter-attack a minute after he came on. But it wasn’t enough for promotion, Milan is now represented in the Europa League.

ManCity and Leipzig win in the end

Manchester City arrived in Belgrade with young talent. 20-year-old Micah Hamiton made it 1-0 on his debut, but Dragovic couldn’t stop the youngster from scoring. Josep Guardiola’s team didn’t act with the utmost vigor after that, which meant that Red Star also had chances. Oscar Bobb (62nd) and Kalvin Phillips (85th), who were also successful for the first time among professionals, still scored for the more effective guests with a penalty. The Serbs were only able to shorten the score twice through Hwang In Beom (76′) and Aleksandar Katai (91′).

APA/AFP/Pedja Milosavljevic Micah Hamiton scored on his debut on the biggest possible stage in club football

Leipzig and the Young Boys scored the three goals within a few minutes. Benjamin Sesko (51st) and Emil Forsberg (56th) scored the Leipzig goals, while Ebrima Colley (53rd) was successful for the Swiss, who were moving to the Europa League. Seiwald played through in midfield, Schlager was used in defense from the 80th minute. Christoph Baumgartner watched the game from the bench.

Eight goals in Porto

Porto made an early lead in front of their home crowd. Galeno scored in the ninth minute after a long ball from veteran Pepe into the Ukrainian penalty area. But Shakhtar equalized, which provoked storms of protest among the Portuguese. The assistant referee raised the offside flag, but the Ukrainians continued to play, Danylo Sikan (29th) pushed the ball into the goal.

The VAR check showed a regular goal. With anger in their stomachs, Porto took the lead for the second time, and Galeno (43′) was the goalscorer again. Mehdi Taremi (62nd), 40-year-old Pepe (76th) after a corner and Francisco Conceicao (82nd) ​​scored another success for Porto. Shakhtar’s goals to make it 1:3 and 3:5 were meaningless in the end.

Barcelona conceded 0-1 in Antwerp after less than two minutes of play following a defensive mistake by Arthur Vermeeren. Ferran Torres (35th) equalized for the Catalans, but in the second half Vincent Janssen (56th) scored for the previously pointless Belgians, who, after the late equalizer by Marc Guiu (91st), were again defeated by George Ilenikhena (92nd). ) added more.

Share this: Facebook

X

