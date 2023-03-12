Home Sports Kumbulla’s rude gesture in the area, kicks Berardi on the thigh – Corriere TV
Sports

Kumbulla’s rude gesture in the area, kicks Berardi on the thigh – Corriere TV

by admin
Kumbulla’s rude gesture in the area, kicks Berardi on the thigh – Corriere TV

The episode cost Rome dearly: expulsion of the giallorossi and penalty in favor of Sassuolo

A crazy gesture of Plums it costs dearly to Rome defeated by Sassuolo. In the 44th minute of the first half, with the result 2-1 in favor of Sassuolo, there is a scrum in the Roma penalty area. Berardi tries to anticipate (without success) goalkeeper Rui Patricio. In chaos Kumbulla he kicks Berardi on the thigh(who is on the ground) and a fight breaks out. The referee Fabbri goes to the Var and decides to expel the Giallorossi as well as assign the penalty to Sassuolo.
From another angle we see that Kumbulla is fouled by Berardi. The Sassuolo player from the ground hits him in the groin area The kick that follows is probably the (unjustified) reaction to the foul suffered. Images Dazn

March 12, 2023 – Updated March 12, 2023 , 9:41 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Two Canavese in Promotion Saturday debut for Eporedia Bricks Sunday is the turn of the Golden River

You may also like

Ren Ziwei, deputy to the National People’s Congress...

Marseille scuttled and conceded a draw against Strasbourg

Arsenal 4-0 Reading: Gunners boost top-four hopes with...

Pilsen expected 45 power plays per goal. He’ll...

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Barcelona: Raphinha scores only goal...

Barcelona defeat Athletic Bilbao without shine

Paolo Banchero touches the triple-double in the success...

Juventus, disrespect to Inter for a striker? Milan...

Darida scored for the third time in four...

Highest number of visitors in a round since...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy