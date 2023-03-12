The episode cost Rome dearly: expulsion of the giallorossi and penalty in favor of Sassuolo

A crazy gesture of Plums it costs dearly to Rome defeated by Sassuolo. In the 44th minute of the first half, with the result 2-1 in favor of Sassuolo, there is a scrum in the Roma penalty area. Berardi tries to anticipate (without success) goalkeeper Rui Patricio. In chaos Kumbulla he kicks Berardi on the thigh(who is on the ground) and a fight breaks out. The referee Fabbri goes to the Var and decides to expel the Giallorossi as well as assign the penalty to Sassuolo.

From another angle we see that Kumbulla is fouled by Berardi. The Sassuolo player from the ground hits him in the groin area The kick that follows is probably the (unjustified) reaction to the foul suffered. Images Dazn