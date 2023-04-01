Home Sports Kvitova wins Miami final against Rybakina
Kvitova wins Miami final against Rybakina

Petra Kvitova won the Masters tournament in Miami and thus ruined the so-called Sunshine Double for Elena Rybakina. The Kazakhstan winner would have done so as only the fifth woman after her previous triumph in Indian Wells. The Czech Kvitova prevailed in the final on Saturday 7: 6 (16/14) 6: 2 and won her first title of 2023, her 30th on the WTA stage.

The initially completely balanced game between two Wimbledon winners tipped over after the long tie-break in the first set: With her 16th point and after a total of nine set points wasted, Kvitova made it 7:6. The second round went much faster. Thanks to a break, Kvitova quickly pulled away to 3-0 – a lead that the 33-year-old and ten-year-old player couldn’t take away.

