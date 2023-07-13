Home » Kyrie Irving, five-year agreement with ANTA
Sports

Kyrie Irving, five-year agreement with ANTA

by admin
Kyrie Irving, five-year agreement with ANTA

Mavs star Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA, and will also hold the unusual position of Chief Creative Officer at the company. The contract was negotiated by Irving’s management company, A11Even.

Irving will also have the ability to recruit/sign contracts with players and other collaborators, and to permanently launch the company in the United States.

See also  Poggiana, the Internazionale promises a show with 15 foreign teams

You may also like

Viktor Gyokeres: Coventry City sell striker to Sporting...

3rd league: Essen and Halle open the season

Wimbledon 2023 results: Ons Jabeur fights back to...

This is how the Swiss trained for the...

Newell’s Unveils Conditions Set by Cruz Azul for...

Heat, Haywood Highsmith’s contract guaranteed

WELT Club: Exclusive run and talk with marathon...

Dovbyk is back in fashion, Roma aim for...

Ion Izagirre wins stage 12, de la Cruz...

Chinese Women’s Football Goalkeeper Zhu Yu Aims to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy