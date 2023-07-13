Kyrie Irving, five-year agreement with ANTA

Mavs star Kyrie Irving has signed a five-year deal with Chinese sports brand ANTA, and will also hold the unusual position of Chief Creative Officer at the company. The contract was negotiated by Irving’s management company, A11Even.

Irving will also have the ability to recruit/sign contracts with players and other collaborators, and to permanently launch the company in the United States.

