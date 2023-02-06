Adrian Wojnarowski rebuilds for ESPN the deal that brought Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks.

The trade, as is well known, will bring Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a first pick from 2029, two second picks from 2027 and 2029 to Brooklyn. To close the deal with the Mavs, with Irving, Markieff Morris also ends up there.

Talks between the Nets and Mavericks accelerated Sunday, ESPN reported. The Lakers and Nets had several conversations about a potential deal, but Brooklyn preferred Dallas’ package that included a point guard and forward to add to the roster plus future draft picks.

The Nets plan to put the acquired picks back on the market — along with the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2023 first-round draft pick — to try to improve the roster before Thursday’s trade deadline.

Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving, dating back to his Nike days. Coach Jason Kidd has also been a proponent of the trade, to ensure a second star alongside Luka Doncic.

Dinwiddie, meanwhile, returns to Brooklyn, where he played for five seasons before suffering an ACL injury early in the 2020-21 season.

Irving’s Brooklyn stint comes to an end after four tumultuous seasons that included injuries, missed dozens of games due to refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine, and a suspension this season for promoting a film that contained anti-Semitic themes.

Irving, 30, opted out for the final season of his contract in the summer but requested a trade earlier this week after failing to reach an agreement with Brooklyn over an extension.

Irving wants a four-year, nearly $200 million deal, but he can also sign a two-year, $83 million extension with the Mavs by June 30.