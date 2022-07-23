Original title: La Liga calls for termination of Mbappe’s contract with Paris, accusing him of breaking the rules

On July 23, Beijing time, according to “L’Equipe” citing French news agency news, the Spanish Professional Football League today asked the Paris Administrative Court to terminate the contract between Mbappe and Paris.

AFP has learned from judicial sources that the request was rejected due to the lack of urgency of the day and that the court will examine the case in detail over a longer period of time, while the appeal to suspend LaLiga will also involve the financial control of the French professional football league. Approval of the Grand Paris accounts by the Commission (DNCG).

Juan Blanco, a lawyer hired by La Liga in France, said that the refusal of the request was the result they had long expected. “This is a technical request, and the important thing is to judge the merits of the case.” Blanco said, “This It is just the first step in the court case in the next few months,” and it is impossible for Paris to pass UEFA’s Financial Fair Play Act and not abide by the DNCG.

L’Equipe pointed out that La Liga accused PSG of “falsifying the balance sheet and deliberately inflating the budget”. The French professional football league should never recognize the contract between Mbappe and PSG, and the DNCG should note that PSG has violated the French and European levels. financial fair play rules.

(Editor: Zhong Kui)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: