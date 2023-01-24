Original title: La Liga Comprehensive | Barcelona’s small victory secures the top spot Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2:0

Xinhua News Agency, Madrid, January 22 (Xie Yuzhi) The 18th round of La Liga will start two focus games on the 22nd. Barcelona beat Getafe 1-0 at home, while Real Madrid beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 away.

On January 22, Barcelona player Garvey (right) and Getafe player Algovia scrambled in the match.

Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Juan Gossa)

In the 35th minute, Rafinha crossed the goal, and Pedri poked the ball in from the front of the small penalty area. In the second half, both sides failed to score, and Barcelona finally won the game 1:0. After this game, Barcelona still ranked first in the La Liga standings with 14 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss with 44 points, 3 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid.

On January 22, Real Madrid player Benzema (top center) competed with Athletic Bilbao players Vivian (top right) and Paredes in the game.Xinhua/Reuters

In another game, Athletic Bilbao attacked Real Madrid’s goal continuously at home, but there was a lot of thunder and little rain. In the 24th minute, Real Madrid opened up the situation. Asensio’s header failed to gain strength, and Benzema kept up with the sweep and broke the net.

In the 90th minute, Real Madrid finally secured the victory. Rodrigo dribbled the ball into the right side of the penalty area. After attracting firepower, he hit the middle. Kroos shot through the net from the edge of the penalty area to help the team freeze the score at 2:0. This victory also allowed Real Madrid to continue to catch up with Barcelona in the standings with a record of 13 wins, 2 draws and 2 losses with 41 points.

In the other two games of the day, Villarreal beat Girona 1:0 at home, and Elche drew Osasuna 1:1 at home.

