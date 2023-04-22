La Liga, Matchday 30: Real Madrid on economy mode to victory

Status: 04/22/2023 11:07 p.m

After reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Real Madrid has also celebrated success in the domestic league. On Matchday 30, the “Royal” beat Celta Vigo 2-0 (1-0) at home.

Real temporarily reduced the gap to leaders FC Barcelona to eight points, but have one game more than their eternal rivals. Barca welcomes third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday (April 22, 2023, 4:15 p.m.).

30th matchday

Real controlled the game against Celta from the start. Marco Asensio put the “Royal” in the lead in the 42nd minute. Shortly after the break, Eder Militao made it 2-0 after a corner. National defender Antonio Rüdiger played through, Toni Kroos was not used.