Home » La Liga, Matchday 30: Real Madrid on economy mode to victory
Sports

La Liga, Matchday 30: Real Madrid on economy mode to victory

by admin
La Liga, Matchday 30: Real Madrid on economy mode to victory

Status: 04/22/2023 11:07 p.m

After reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Real Madrid has also celebrated success in the domestic league. On Matchday 30, the “Royal” beat Celta Vigo 2-0 (1-0) at home.

Real temporarily reduced the gap to leaders FC Barcelona to eight points, but have one game more than their eternal rivals. Barca welcomes third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday (April 22, 2023, 4:15 p.m.).

  • 30th matchday
    arrow right

Real controlled the game against Celta from the start. Marco Asensio put the “Royal” in the lead in the 42nd minute. Shortly after the break, Eder Militao made it 2-0 after a corner. National defender Antonio Rüdiger played through, Toni Kroos was not used.

See also  Giro d'Italia 2022, when it starts: dates, stages and participants - Sports - Other Sports

You may also like

NBA playoffs: Philadelphia 76ers perfect sweep

AT THE SHANGHAI 2011 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, THE BLUE...

VfL Wolfsburg vs. WFC Arsenal: Great crowd and...

the protest of the fans against Ferrero- Corriere...

The worst crisis in two decades

Djokovic defeated in Banja Luka: the elbow injury...

Magdeburg wins promotion duel in Braunschweig

The “2 Nations + 4” of women’s rugby

Pistoia-Treviglio: Baraonda is there, the team isn’t

Football in England: Man City is in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy