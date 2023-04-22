La Liga, Matchday 30: Real Madrid on economy mode to victory

After reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League, Real Madrid has also celebrated success in the domestic league. On Matchday 30, the “Royal” beat Celta Vigo 2-0 (1-0) at home.
Real temporarily reduced the gap to leaders FC Barcelona to eight points, but have one game more than their eternal rivals. Barca welcomes third-placed Atletico Madrid on Sunday (April 22, 2023, 4:15 p.m.).
Real controlled the game against Celta from the start. Marco Asensio put the “Royal” in the lead in the 42nd minute. Shortly after the break, Eder Militao made it 2-0 after a corner. National defender Antonio Rüdiger played through, Toni Kroos was not used.