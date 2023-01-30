Home Sports La Liga: Real Madrid draw with Real Sociedad – yqqlm
Sports

La Liga: Real Madrid draw with Real Sociedad – yqqlm

by admin
La Liga: Real Madrid draw with Real Sociedad – yqqlm

On January 29, Real Madrid player Militao (left) and Real Sociedad player Rico competed in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On the same day, in the 19th round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League, Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad at home.

On January 29, Real Madrid player Ceballos (right) competed with Real Sociedad player Oyazabal in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Ceballos (left) and Real Sociedad player Mendes scrambled in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) and Real Sociedad player Kubo Kenhide competed in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Rodrygo (above) and Real Sociedad player Munoz scrambled in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Vinicius was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) and Real Sociedad player Illarramendi scrambled in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) and Real Sociedad player Lenormand scrambled in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid players Nacho (middle), Asensio (right) and Real Sociedad player Navarro competed in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

See also  Penelope Giorgione does this and undoes the canvas This time she loses the top

On January 29, Real Madrid player Camavinga (front center) and Real Sociedad player Elutondo (front left) fought in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

[
责编：刘希尧 ]

You may also like

League, Real Madrid-Real Sociedad 0-0

Mourinho dismisses Zaniolo: “If you don’t feel good...

Napoli-Roma, Spalletti: “Won thanks to the exchanges. What...

Ligue 1 – Neymar scored and Verratti dyed...

Cycling: San Juan, last stage in Welsford. Jakobsen,...

Paralympic alpine skiing world championships, Giacomo Bertagnolli fills...

Milan and Juve, endless collapse | Agresti’s comment

Da Rold recovers two sets, but then gives...

Accident in Modena, very serious two girls run...

Serie C: results and comments from Groups A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy