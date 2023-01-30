On January 29, Real Madrid player Militao (left) and Real Sociedad player Rico competed in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On the same day, in the 19th round of the 2022-2023 Spanish Football League, Real Madrid drew 0-0 with Real Sociedad at home.

On January 29, Real Madrid player Ceballos (right) competed with Real Sociedad player Oyazabal in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Ceballos (left) and Real Sociedad player Mendes scrambled in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) and Real Sociedad player Kubo Kenhide competed in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Rodrygo (above) and Real Sociedad player Munoz scrambled in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Vinicius was in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) and Real Sociedad player Illarramendi scrambled in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Benzema (left) and Real Sociedad player Lenormand scrambled in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid players Nacho (middle), Asensio (right) and Real Sociedad player Navarro competed in the game. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

On January 29, Real Madrid player Camavinga (front center) and Real Sociedad player Elutondo (front left) fought in the match. Published by Xinhua News Agency (photo by Gustavo Valiente)

[

责编：刘希尧 ]