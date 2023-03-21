Home Sports La Liga: Sampaoli must go – Mendilibar new manager in Seville
La Liga: Sampaoli must go – Mendilibar new manager in Seville

La Liga: Sampaoli must go – Mendilibar new manager in Seville

Status: 03/21/2023 7:27 p.m

Six-time European champions Sevilla have parted ways with coach Jorge Sampaoli. The Andalusians announced on Tuesday evening (March 21, 2023) that the Spanish first division football team was reacting to the 2-0 defeat by FC Getafe by deciding.

The successor will be the Basque coach José Luis Mendilibar. The 62-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season on June 30 – and is to lead his first training session in the evening.

Two points ahead of the relegation zone

During his tenure, Sampaoli failed to remove the club from the relegation zone. “The picture that the team has presented in recent games has prompted the club to make this decision,” wrote FC Sevilla. As tables-14. the team is only two points ahead of the relegation zone. The Argentine coach took over from Julen Lopetegui in October last year.

In the Europa League, record winners Sevilla are back on track. The Spaniards will meet Manchester United in the quarter-finals.

