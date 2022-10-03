Original title: La Liga – Vinicius scored a goal and Benzema missed a point, Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw and nine-game winning streak ended

At 3:00 a.m. on October 3, Beijing time, the seventh round of La Liga in the 2022-2023 season started. The La Liga giants Real Madrid played against Osasona at home. In the first half of the game, a cross from Vinicius stumbled into the goal. In the second half of the game, Kick scored an equalizing goal for Osasona, Benzema missed a penalty kick, and then the offside goal was blown. At the end of the game, Real Madrid drew with Osasuna at home, ending the 9-game winning streak in all competitions after the start of the new season.

In the 5th minute, Alaba assisted to the front court and made a 45-degree cross from outside the penalty area. The ball hit the opponent and went out of the bottom line. The tactical corner kick was taken. Rodrigo headed the goal and the ball was saved. The Real Madrid player made a supplementary shot and was blocked from the bottom line again. In the 8th minute, Mendy made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the penalty area. Benzema outflanked. The shovel shot from the middle of the penalty area did not touch the ball. Rodrigo made a right-footed cross from the back, and the ball was caught by the goalkeeper. In the 14th minute, Joan Ameni made a long shot in front of the penalty area. After the ball was blocked, it slowed down and fell into the penalty area. The opponent’s goalkeeper kicked the ball out of the penalty area with a big foot. In the 15th minute, Osasona player Aboud took the ball on the left side of the penalty area, faltered to avoid the angle, volleyed, and the ball hit the side net. In the 17th minute, Carvajal made a 45-degree cross from the right side of the penalty area, Mendy inserted into the middle of the penalty area, headed the goal, and the ball went wide.

In the next 10 minutes, the two teams had their own offense and defense, and they played very stalemate, but neither formed a good shooting opportunity. In the 28th minute, Moncayola took a long shot after catching the ball at the top of the arc in the penalty area, but it played too well and the ball was easily confiscated by goalkeeper Luning. In the 29th minute, Vinicius dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area, smashed the ball and volleyed with his right foot, and the ball was confiscated. In the 38th minute, Vinicius dribbled the ball to the left side of the penalty area, a pick pass to the middle, Benzema volleyed after the insertion, and the ball missed the goal. In the 41st minute, Mendy assisted to the front court, and the low ball was given to the top of the penalty area. Benzema’s volley was inserted, but he did not master his footwork well, and the ball was over the crossbar.In the 42nd minute, Vinicius made a 45° diagonal pass from the left side of the frontcourt to the penalty area. Rudiger grabbed a spot in front of the goal and missed it. This time he falsified the goalkeeper. Vinicius made a cross and scored directly. Real Madrid 1-0 Olympic sassona.

In the second half of the game, the two sides changed sides and fought again. In the 47th minute, Aboud kicked down Carvajal near the midfield and was given a yellow card.In the 50th minute, Unai sent a header from the right side of the frontcourt. In the middle of the penalty area, Kick headed the ball with his back and the ball flew into the dead corner with a strange arc. Osasuna 1-1 Real Madrid.

In the 53rd minute, Real Madrid made substitutions and adjustments, Valverde and Camavinga played, and Joan Ameni and Ceballos went off to rest. In the 56th minute, Real Madrid won a free kick at the top of the arc in the penalty area. Alaba took the penalty and shot directly from the free kick, which missed. In the 60th minute, Benzema received a pass from Rodrigo, volleyed from the right side of the penalty area, and the ball was over the crossbar. In the 66th minute, Rodrigo took the ball in the right rib of the frontcourt, adjusted his long-range shot, and the angle of the shot was a bit positive, and the ball was confiscated.

In the 74th minute, Rodrigo made a 45-degree cross from the left side of the frontcourt, and the ball hit the opponent’s player and went out of the bottom line. Subsequently, Real Madrid made substitutions and adjustments, Asensio and Militao played, and Kroos and Mendy went off to rest. In the 78th minute, Benzema single-handedly kicked, David overturned it from behind, and the referee gave Real Madrid a penalty after seeing the VAR. In the 79th minute, Benzema took a penalty kick, took a run-up shot, and the ball hit the crossbar and popped out. Real Madrid lost an excellent opportunity to lead. In the 81st minute, Rodrigo took the ball at the top of the arc of the penalty area and encountered a double-team defense. The ball bounced and hit Rodrigo’s arm. The ball reached Benzema’s feet. The latter easily pushed and scored a goal, but The goal was disallowed because Rodrigo had a handball first. In the 86th minute, Real Madrid made a substitution, Carvajal went down, and Mariano played. At the end of the game, Real Madrid drew 1-1 with Osasona at home, ending the 9-game winning streak in all competitions in the new season.

Lineups for both teams:

Real Madrid (433): 13-Luning/2-Carvajal (87 minutes 24-Mariano), 4-Alaba, 22-Rudiger, 23-F-Mendy (74 minutes 3-Militang) )/18-Joan Armeni (15-Valverde in 53 minutes), 19-Ceballos (12-Camavinga in 53 minutes), 8-Kross (11-Asensio in 74 minutes)/21 -Rodrigo, 20-Vinicius, 9-Benzema

Osasuna (442): 1-Sergio-Herrera/2-Nacho-Vidal (84 minutes 23-Aridane), 3-Juan Cruz, 4-Unai-Garcia , 5-David Garcia/6-Toro, 8-Brazanac (69 minutes 15-Ruben-Pegna), 7-Moncajola (84 minutes 20-Manu Sanchez) , 16-Moises-Gomez/12-Aboud (69 minutes, 22-Aimar-Oroz), 18-Kick Garcia (84 minutes, 17-Budimir)

(streamer flying color)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: