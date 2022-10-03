The very easy-to-use and full-featured computer monitoring tool HWiNFO has recently released a v7.30 version update. This version adds support for a lot of new hardware that will be launched this month, such as various X670 / B650 / Z790 / B760 motherboards, And features like RDNA3 / ARC GPU optimization support.

This October not only has AMD Ryzen 7000 processors and X670, B650 motherboards, and then 10/20 there are 13th generation Intel Core processors and new Z790, B760 motherboards.

Including GPU updates such as Intel Arc, NVIDIA RTX 40, AMD RDNA 3, etc., this month will be quite lively, so HWiNFO v7.30 has quite a few updates.

Players can download the latest version of the software from the HWiNFO website.

source: hwinfo.com/version-history/