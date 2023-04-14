Genius so much, recklessness even more. Paul Gascoigne he was all of this: a talented footballer dishing out classy plays on the green turf, a nut off the pitch. He was much loved by the fans of his teams (above all Tottenham in England and Lazio in Italy), seduced by that way of living outside the box and always provoke and however it came to burping in a reporter’s face Italian or praise the Scottish Unionists in the home of the very Catholic Celtic. “Gazza”, by his own admission, had only one goal: “to amuse the fans, to win them over”.

“I died 2 times and had 36 operations”

But he was also in that anarchic world of his a cursed and great passion for alcohol, which then gradually became an addiction, which left evident marks on his face. In 2013, the former Lazio and England footballer he was put in a coma for three days while being treated for his alcohol addiction. Today, at 55, “Gazza” Gascoigne goes on TV in a new reality show (“Scared Of The Dark”) and talks about his life of excess. “I’ve had near-death experiences I had 36 surgeries, died a couple of times and I spent a total of 18 days in a coma. People keep telling me: You have more lives than a cat,” she said on TV.