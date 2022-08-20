The midfielder author of a brace lights up the scene, Honchar De Toni also well between the posts of the juniors, Franchini seems on the path of complete recovery

VOGHERA

A shower of goals for Vogherese, in Parisi’s break with the regional junior of Mr. Cavaliere, who started training on Wednesday. In front of a large group of fans, Voghe trims 9 goals to the juniors’ babies, with Mr. Giacomotti collecting various positive indications. The Rossoneri field the usual 4-3-1-2. Between the posts there is Cassulo (2005), with De Toni defending the juniors’ goal in the first half. The defensive line is made up of Honchar (2004) and Andrini (2003) on the outer lanes, on either side of Bacaloni and Puka. In the median, Castellano is confirmed by play, Casali (2002) and Noia move indoors; Andriolo acts on the trocar behind Landillo (2003) and Franchini. In the training of the juniors, there is the attacking midfielder Fabio Finetti, born in 2004, owned by Legnago, fresh from a season in the Romagna Excellence, currently in testing with Voghe.

The Rossoneri’s goleada opens on the second minute, with the lively Landillo, who beats De Toni with an elegant touch. Between 14 ‘and 26’, Franchini scores a brace, with two close conclusions. Casali, on 28 ‘, signs the poker, served by an altruistic Franchini. In the second half, Mr. Giacomotti changes several pieces. The reference form remains the 4-3-1-2, with De Toni in goal; defense formed by Gerosa (2002) on the right, Riceputi on the left-handed side, Checher (2004) – Galimberti (2003) central couple; Lanzi (2004) play, flanked by Casali and Noia. Buscaglia in support of the Bahirov-Romano tandem. Just Romano scores at the invitation of Bahirov at 2 ‘. Noia stamps the 6-0 on Romano’s serve. Buscaglia, in personal action, holes Cassulo with a sharp right. Noia then achieves his personal double after an exchange with Bahirov. To complete the 9-0, Bahirov thinks about it with a left-handed diagonal that bags into the corner. Selmi remained at rest, struggling with tendonitis and the goalkeeper Lorenzon, with mild flu symptoms.

Boredom already in evidence

From the point of view of individual performances, the young Ukrainian Honchar, born in 2004, employed as a right-back in the first half and protagonist of an excellent job in the propulsive phase, was very liked. Boredom, by temperament and personality, is already a pivotal man in Voghe’s tactical balance and in attack, the young Landillo aroused a good impression, slippery and casual in the first half. Still on the subject of forwards, Franchini, in addition to the brace, also performed well in the role of the coach for his teammates, demonstrating with the facts that he wanted to be the protagonist after a year that was cut down by too many physical problems. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI