Home Sports La Voghe seeks confirmations in the away match of Binasco Chance for Franchini from 1 ‘
Sports

La Voghe seeks confirmations in the away match of Binasco Chance for Franchini from 1 ‘

by admin
La Voghe seeks confirmations in the away match of Binasco Chance for Franchini from 1 ‘

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

August 30, 2022

VOGHERA

After their winning debut in the Italian Cup, at Parisi with Luisiana, Vogherese is looking for confirmation in tonight’s away match (8.30 pm) on the Lacchiarella pitch, where the Rossoneri will challenge the freshman Virtus Binasco for the second match in the preliminary round . A possible victory in tonight’s match would project the Rossoneri to 6 points, with the derby on 14 September on the Pavia field which would become decisive for the purposes of qualifying for the round of 16, to which the winner of the group accesses.

Mister Giacomotti expects other positive results from Lacchiarella’s match: «I want to see further growth in the physical strength of the team, which trained very well in the preparation phase. In terms of character, we are on the right path and we have to start again from the hunger and determination that I saw on Sunday and that characterized us also last season ». The Rossoneri coach announces several line-up changes with respect to the match against Luisiana, with the idea of ​​giving minutes to all members of the squad. The interpreters will rotate, but the game system will remain 4-3-1-2: «Certainly there will be some variation in the starting line-up. These close matches allow me to rotate the players I have at my disposal, to allow everyone to acquire the match rhythm ».

For the match with Virtus, beaten 3-0 by Pavia last Saturday, Voghe finds the Argentine central defensive Bacaloni and the lateral Riceputi, who have served the disqualification and should start from 1 ‘; Castellano and Casali in midfield are also candidates for a jersey. Andriolo could act on the trocar, and Franchini, very tonic in the segment of the match played with Luisiana, is a candidate for an attacking shirt.

See also  Chivasso with the heart pounding San Mauro always ahead, Vai overtakes in the final

Power Binasco (5-3-2): 1 Tobacco; 2 Robbiati, 6 Mocchi, 3 Alberizzi, 5 Caldarone, 11 Campani; 7 Leone, 8 Albamonte, 4 Giuliano; 9 Dell’Era, 10 Cavallotti. Herdsman Gianluca Imbriaco. Vogherese (4-3-1-2): 1 De Toni; 2 Andrini, 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 3 Received; 8 Noia, 4 Lanzi, 7 Casali; 11 Andriolo; 10 Franchini, 9 Bahirov. Herdsman Massimo Giacomotti. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

Unlimited access to all site content

1 € / month for 3 months, then 2.99 € per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

You may also like

Rome – Kluivert, no UK work permit. Miss...

2022 Japan Badminton Open kicks off, Shi Yuqi...

Pordenone, the mayor Ciriani: “New stadium in 4...

Body positivity and slow fashion: with Eleonora Cicchetti...

Romano: Chelsea’s deal to sign Gordon is complicated,...

Norma Gimondi: legal action, Gianni Bugno: “Clarify everything”

In the fourth window period, two consecutive victories...

Juve, race against time to fix the midfield

Boom 21 ACEs!Zheng Qinwen narrowly beats former French...

Apu and Ueb, more battles without the clock...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy