VOGHERA

After their winning debut in the Italian Cup, at Parisi with Luisiana, Vogherese is looking for confirmation in tonight’s away match (8.30 pm) on the Lacchiarella pitch, where the Rossoneri will challenge the freshman Virtus Binasco for the second match in the preliminary round . A possible victory in tonight’s match would project the Rossoneri to 6 points, with the derby on 14 September on the Pavia field which would become decisive for the purposes of qualifying for the round of 16, to which the winner of the group accesses.

Mister Giacomotti expects other positive results from Lacchiarella’s match: «I want to see further growth in the physical strength of the team, which trained very well in the preparation phase. In terms of character, we are on the right path and we have to start again from the hunger and determination that I saw on Sunday and that characterized us also last season ». The Rossoneri coach announces several line-up changes with respect to the match against Luisiana, with the idea of ​​giving minutes to all members of the squad. The interpreters will rotate, but the game system will remain 4-3-1-2: «Certainly there will be some variation in the starting line-up. These close matches allow me to rotate the players I have at my disposal, to allow everyone to acquire the match rhythm ».

For the match with Virtus, beaten 3-0 by Pavia last Saturday, Voghe finds the Argentine central defensive Bacaloni and the lateral Riceputi, who have served the disqualification and should start from 1 ‘; Castellano and Casali in midfield are also candidates for a jersey. Andriolo could act on the trocar, and Franchini, very tonic in the segment of the match played with Luisiana, is a candidate for an attacking shirt.

Power Binasco (5-3-2): 1 Tobacco; 2 Robbiati, 6 Mocchi, 3 Alberizzi, 5 Caldarone, 11 Campani; 7 Leone, 8 Albamonte, 4 Giuliano; 9 Dell’Era, 10 Cavallotti. Herdsman Gianluca Imbriaco. Vogherese (4-3-1-2): 1 De Toni; 2 Andrini, 6 Bacaloni, 5 Puka, 3 Received; 8 Noia, 4 Lanzi, 7 Casali; 11 Andriolo; 10 Franchini, 9 Bahirov. Herdsman Massimo Giacomotti. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI