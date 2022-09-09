Home Sports La Vogherese prepares the trip with Calvairate with an extra Riceputi
La Vogherese prepares the trip with Calvairate with an extra Riceputi

by admin

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

08 September 2022

VOGHERA

La Vogherese continues in the march towards the away match on Sunday on the Calvairate field, a small and narrow synthetic ground that hides pitfalls. The away match in Milan will open an intense week for Voghe, awaited next Wednesday by the Coppa Italia derby in Pavia. Mr. Giacomotti’s team is training at the Grassi di Pontecurone field, with the traditional program of one afternoon session a day, rest on Friday and finishing on Saturday morning. In the Rossoneri environment, there is the desire to immediately turn the page after the disappointing home draw, gained in the first of the championship with the newly promoted Castello Città di Cantù. For the match on the ground of the Milanese, Mr. Giacomotti will find the left-hander Federico Riceputi, who missed the challenge with the City of Cantù due to a previous disqualification. His propulsive ability will be of great use to Voghe, who appeared too flat and predictable; the return of Riceputi will guarantee the change of pace necessary to create more headaches for the opposing defenses. The Ukrainian defender Honchar, born in 2004, is still waiting to complete the bureaucratic process that will lead to the registration with Voghe, who could be available by the beginning of October. His inclusion in the group will offer an extra option for Mr. Giacomotti in the under sector after the Ukrainian boy, employed in the preseason as a right-back, had hinted at interesting potential to work on. In view of the trip to the Calvairate field, the ultras from Vogherese organize a bus to follow the team. –

ALESSANDRO QUAGLINI

