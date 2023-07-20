Home » Lafnitz opens first round with victory in Neusiedl/See
Sports

by admin
The first round of the Uniqa ÖFB Cup was heralded in Neusiedl am See when SV Licht-Loidl Lafnitz won the favourites. The second division defeated the representatives of the Regionalliga Ost 4-1 (3-0) on Thursday evening.

GEPA/Johannes Friedl

After less than 30 minutes it was 3-0 for the guests, for whom Jurica Poldrugac (14th, 28th) scored twice. The other goals for Lafnitz were scored by Andre Leipold (6th) and Philipp Siegl (88th). Neusiedl scored the consolation goal from a penalty converted by Sebastian Toth to make it 1:3 (68th).

