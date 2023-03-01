Speaks French the first Italian race of the 2023 cycling season, which is preparing to get going with the classic spring races, including the Milan-Sanremo on 17 March. Nans Peters indeed, he won 60th edition of the Laigueglia Trophy, with departure and arrival in the town in the province of Savona, on a 201.3 km long route. In a pouring rain, the runner of the Ag2R Citroen he stuck on Capo Male, during the second of the four passes in the program, with a winning action 30 km from the finish. Peters’ last claim was in the 2020 Tour de France. Peters finished ahead of his teammate Andrea Vendramewho he outsprinted Alexander Covi, third, and Lorenzo Rota, who remained at the foot of the podium. The season will continue on Saturday with the 17th edition of the Strade Bianche, starting and finishing in Siena.