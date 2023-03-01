One nurse delighted a little more than a million people…

The work of medical workers can be both difficult and stressful, and it can even brighten someone’s day. A nurse who works and helps patients in an ambulance, a girl named Agnes, recently delighted her followers when she took a picture of herself in her uniform.

Even the men who follow her on social networks were not immune to her charisma, appearance and appearance. They were so delighted that they “begged” her for her medical help, even asking her for help “mouth to mouth” after seeing her in uniform.

The clip went viral, and was liked by a little over a million people. The beautiful Agnes from Los Angeles danced charismatically while being filmed, while wearing a plain white “polo” shirt and baggy pants, which are obviously intended for work. She even let her long, curly hair flow and in that way showed complete naturalness without excessive make-up.

“You could save my life”, “”Oh no, I think I’m dying, you have to help me mouth to mouth”, were some of the comments from the stronger sex to which Agnes replied with a smile. In addition to words of praise and humorous comments, there were also those who gave her words of support in her future career.

See in the video what this young nurse looks like:

