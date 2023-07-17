Home » Laimer takes on competition at Bayern
Laimer takes on competition at Bayern

Laimer takes on competition at Bayern

ÖFB team player Konrad Laimer spoke about his role with the German series champion as part of his presentation at the Bayern Munich training camp at Tegernsee. According to media reports, coach Thomas Tuchel is planning with Laimer as Joshua Kimmich’s new midfield partner.

IMAGO/MIS/Bernd Error

“I’m a midfielder. Whether it’s the 6th position or the 8th doesn’t make that big of a difference in my opinion,” said Laimer on Monday. When asked about the competitive situation in midfield, the man from Salzburg, who moved from RB Leipzig to Munich on a free transfer, said: “Everyone gets their maximum performance from it. At the end of the day we just want to win. That’s what we’re here for. You need competition for that, so that everyone can call on their maximum performance.”

Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen described Laimer and the new Raphael Guerreiro as “absolutely desirable players”. “With these two we certainly have two players who fit Thomas Tuchel’s scheme perfectly. Konny as someone who runs strong, is totally committed, is very committed, runs long distances and many ways, and Raphael with unbelievable efficiency,” said Dreesen.

