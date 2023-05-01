Lamine Yamal made debut for FC Barcelona at the age of 15

Wunderkind Lamine Yamal needed no start-up time. FC Barcelona’s record debutant had hardly stepped onto the pitch of the legendary Camp Nou for the first time at the age of just 15 years, 9 months and 16 days when he was already examining the goalkeeper of Betis Sevilla. Three minutes later, the exceptional talent chipped perfectly into the penalty area for former Bundesliga professional Ousmane Dembele – Yamal made a powerful impression in front of almost 90,000 spectators.

A first brief appearance after being substituted (83rd minute) in the 4-0 (3-0) win was enough not only to get his highly decorated coach Xavi enthusiastic. “He can shape an era in the club and become a very special player,” said the 43-year-old, world champion, European champion and multiple Champions League winner as a player: “He has an inborn talent in the last third that is difficult to find .” Xavi couldn’t believe it as he said: “I told him to try something. And boy did he do that at 15 years old, imagine that. He almost scored another goal and almost submitted one.”

“You can tell what he’s got”

So a new Lionel Messi who spoiled Barça for so many years? The Spanish press apparently believes in that. “Barça’s child prodigy makes history,” headlined Marca after the win, which brought the Catalans around German national goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen a step closer to the championship: “Remember this name.”

It’s already in the club books. Barça’s previous record since the introduction of the Primera Division in 1929 was set by Vincente Martinez in 1941 at the age of 16 years, nine months and seven days. Yamal, who was and is trained at La Masia, can score goals, present and is full of self-confidence, said Xavi: “When you see him in training, you can see what he’s got.”

The left foot, who is only 165 centimeters tall, will have to live with great expectations and Messi comparisons from now on. When it comes to his debut, he is a bit ahead of the Barça icon: world champion Messi only made his first competitive appearance for the top Spanish club in 2004 at the age of 17.