Lance Armstrong now also gives opinions on transgender female athletes. Overwhelmed by criticism

L’ex cyclist American Lance Amstrongto which in 2012 have been revoked 7 consecutive victories of the Tour de France because of the biggest scandal doping of the history of cycling, he was strongly criticized after expressing his opinion on the presence of athlete transgender in some sports fields. Armstrong expressed the idea of ​​him in a documentary on the topic of transgender athlete equity in sport, carried out in the company of Caitlyn Jennerex athlete Olympic multiplier who at the age of 66 decided to embark on his own path of adaptation type. Jenner is particularly famous in the US and was one of the first known personalities to talk about his transition.

Armstrong came out with a tweet last Saturday as he was on his way to Jenner’s house for an interview writing words that were judged hypocrite e provocativeas they come from a personality that for years has falsified his own performance through doping: “Have we really arrived at a time and place where animated debate is not only frowned upon, but also feared? Where people’s biggest concern is getting fired, shamed, or canceled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m in a unique position to have these conversations. I’m kind of fearless on this,” so Armstrong expressed himself.

Have we really come to a time and place where spirited debate is not only frowned upon, but feared? Where people’s greatest concern is being fired, shamed or cancelled? As someone all too familiar with this phenomenon, I feel I’m uniquely positioned to have these conversations. pic.twitter.com/De7xs3PUq3 — Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) June 25, 2023

The tweet sparked controversy, leading numerous users and industry enthusiasts to address Armstrong in a particularly specific tone accessaccusing him of cheating on her trust of numerous Americans “inspired by the story you submitted, only to find you were cheating the system, maybe you shouldn’t comment, Lance.” Others, responding directly to his tweet, accused him of not being in the right position to comment being in a known “as the greatest trickster of all time cycling”.

The replica of the former cyclist was not long in coming and, again with a tweet, addressed those who criticized him harshest in this way: “There is no world in which one can be supportive of the transgender community and curious about the trans athlete equity in sport without being labeled transphobic or bigoted as we ask questions? Do we still know the answers? And do we also want to know the answers?”.

