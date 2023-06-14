Home » Las Vegas wins the NHL Stanley Cup
Sports

by admin
The Vegas Golden Knights won the first Stanley Cup in their young history, beating the Florida Panthers, 4 wins to 1, in the final of the North American Ice Hockey Championship (NHL), Tuesday, June 13.

In front of their home crowd, the Nevada franchise, created in 2017, was crowned thanks to its crushing success 9 to 3 in the fifth decisive game of the series.

