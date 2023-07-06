latest news from the transfer market – breaking latest news

by Monica Colombo

Lost Frattesi, Milan throws itself on Reijnders and Pulisic, appointing a new sporting director.

While half of Milan gathered to sing Uno di noi in Frattesi, who rushed from holidays in Sardinia to the Coni center for the first tranche of medical visits, the other half anxiously awaiting Christian Pulisic. Inter celebrates the arrival of the Sassuolo midfielder, Milan relaunches the offer to Chelsea to propitiate the imminent arrival of the blues’ winger. From Casa Milan, after the refusal of the first 14 million offer, the improvement of the offer has started. The Rossoneri raise the amount of the transfer to be sent to London to 20 million, thanks to the approval of the American player with a Croatian passport. To wear the Devil’s shirt, Pulisic has already refused the transfer to Lyon but the last step will be needed between the two stars and stripes properties to reduce the distances.

AC Milan between Reijnders and the striker

Stefano Pioli

he had a telephone conversation with the offending joker, who he would like to have available on Monday for the rally. Not the only winger in the crosshairs. The Rossoneri are also on the trail of Samuel Chuckwueze, the Nigerian from Villarreal for whom there is a gap of 10 million between supply and demand. If he were to be registered, after Loftus-Cheek, the non-EU slots would run out, jeopardizing Kamada’s membership. The player that the coach wants above all is Az Alkmaar’s muscular midfielder, Tijani Reijnders, for whom the Dutch are demanding 25 million. Musah of Valencia is the other name to enrich the midfield after the departure of Tonali and the injury of Bennacer. Three names for the attack: Scamacca for which the Devil intends to insert Origi’s card as a counterpart in the deal with West Ham; Morata for whom the Arabs of Al Ettifaq are ready to go crazy (50 million) and finally Dia della Salernitana, covered by a 25 million clause and also followed by Fiorentina.

Inter, Demiral is in defense

AC Milan’s negotiations are carried out by the CEO. Furlani and Moncada. From a formal and bureaucratic point of view, it is used for the appointment of a sports director who has been identified in the last few days. Antonio D’Ottavio, former youth scouting chief. Inter embraces Frattesi who will sign a five-year contract today. He lands on a 6 million euro loan (the same valuation as Mulattieri) with a redemption obligation set at 27, with a 5 million bonus and 10 percent from future resale to be donated to Sassuolo. 30% of the proceeds of the Emilians will go to Rome. For the midfield, interest in Samardzic from Udinese remains alive while the name for the post Skriniar, after being faded Azpilicueta, Demiral. In via della Liberazione feverish waiting for United’s written offer, whose verbal proposal of 45 million including bonuses for Onana was returned to the sender. Meanwhile, renewals for Calhanoglu until 2027 and Bastoni until 2028.

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

