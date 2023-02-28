Laurent Blanc (coach of Lyon, winner of Grenoble 2-1) “We don’t do anything easily and nothing will be easy for Lyon in 2022-2023. You have to have patience. Jeffinho is interesting, he is spectacular but he arrives in a European city where it is cold, although he comes from Brazil. He needs to acclimatize, especially since he arrived injured. I knew he wasn’t ready, but I thought he could play 45 minutes. He is injured in the hamstring (behind thigh) like Bradley Barcola, by the way.
What I like, despite the difficulties and the injuries, is that the players are receptive. On the use of the ball, we were not bad, but we could have been more efficient. The essential is done and everyone is happy with that. We could have made it 3-0 and killed the game. But I think OL’s qualification is not undeserved. There is still a small floor before going to the Stade de France. But in the semi-finals, everyone thinks about it. »