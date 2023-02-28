At the 2023 Mobile World Congress (MWC2023) in Barcelona, ​​ZTE Terminal exhibited ZTE Axon, ZTE Blade, and nubia consumer electronics products, as well as MBB, FWA, and the entire family of IoT products and industry solutions. What attracted the most attention was the launch of new products such as naked-eye 3D tablets and smart AR glasses.

Under the background of 5G high-speed, low-latency, and large-bandwidth networks, combined with the new trend of the times, ZTE launched the world‘s first naked-eye 3D tablet nubia Pad 3D based on AI technology, and nubia Neovision Glass, an AR smart glasses, and other products.

The nubia Pad 3D tablet is jointly developed by ZTE and Leia Inc., a naked-eye 3D technology research and development company. It has a powerful AI computing engine and Leia’s original 3D light field display technology.

In terms of functions, it supports AI face tracking, which can match and provide a suitable viewing angle in real time (with 8 viewing angles), and also has the ability to process 2D to 3D real-time AI content, and can perform rear 3D shooting, AI 3D art creation, etc. Nubia Pad 3D has a rich 3D content ecology, which can immersively experience private 3D theaters and 3D games. Users can also seamlessly enjoy the industry’s first 3D enhanced video chat.

In terms of specifications, nubia Pad 3D is equipped with a 12.4-inch 2.5K screen and symmetrical Dolby Atmos four speakers. Equipped with Snapdragon 888 processor, built-in 9070mAh battery, supports 33W fast charge.

nubia Neovision Glass is the world‘s first smart glasses with German TUV Rheinland certification and Hi-Res sound quality certification. It is equipped with a Micro OLED screen with binocular 2x1920x1080 resolution, supports 0-500° myopia adjustment, and can experience 120 degrees without wearing myopia glasses. inch virtual portable giant screen. With the blessing of the convoluted sound chamber and stereo full-range dual speakers, it brings users an immersive and realistic listening experience.

In order to meet daily wear, nubia Neovision Glass adopts a frameless streamlined design as a whole, provides a variety of colorful streamer magnetic lenses, and the weight of the whole machine is only 79g.

This time ZTE also launched ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, ZTE Blade series, ZTE Watch Live2 smart watch, Bluetooth headset and other products, which are full of highlights.