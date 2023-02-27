Of Sports editorial team

Inter’s CEO spoke to Sky Sport after the defeat against Bologna, the seventh in the league: “The cups are good, but our goal should have been the Scudetto”

Joseph Marottathe managing director of theInter, spoke to Sky Sport after yesterday’s defeat (the seventh in Serie A) by the Nerazzurri at the Bologna

: « The path of these years is satisfactory, but the team and its manager need to do more to address these continuity issues – the words of the manager – it is up to them to find a remedy in a direct confrontation in Appiano. We as a company support them.” Now even fourth place is at risk, to reach the next qualification for the Champions League we will have to fight until the end. Not the best for those who had started with other goals: «It’s okay to do great things in cups, but the most coveted goal was the Scudetto… after yesterday’s defeat we are here to ask the team and the coach for even more motivation and concentration so that we can not lose sight of the objective of qualifying for the Champions League».

Inter, Marotta: «Lukaku? He returns to Chelsea, then we’ll see » He also comments on Simone Inzaghi himself: «A young and prepared coach. Trust in him has never been lacking», assures Marotta, who then also dwells on the harsh words spoken yesterday by lautaro martinez in the post match: « We liked him, we appreciate his statements, they are a sign of attachment to the shirt». Finally Lukaku and the future of the Belgian: «It’s premature to talk about it, he’ll return to Chelsea in June and then a new scenario will open up and we’ll see what to do. He wants to stay. Surely knowing him we will see if it will be the case to be able to negotiate his return with us” See also Embiid: Everyone expects Harden, but he's not that kind of player anymore – yqqlm (Updating)