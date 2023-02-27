Home Health fatal illness during training
fatal illness during training

fatal illness during training

MONSELICE – Course suspended. The Iron Dojo Team gym in Monselice has decided to temporarily suspend the boxing coursethe same course attended by Edward Zattinwho died at 18 after a workout.

The management of the gym itself gave the news on its Facebook page: “As a sign of mourning and respect for the death of dear Edoardo, the boxing course is temporarily suspended”. The investigations into the young athlete’s death are still ongoing and only the autopsy will bring the cause to light.

Zattin on February 22 after boxing training, which does not involve physical contact, blew his nose and he had an illness. Rushed to the hospital, he didn’t make it. A young sports enthusiast, he had also played basketball on several teams, a model student with a good average. A death that affected an entire community.

