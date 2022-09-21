Home Health Influenza, “Australian” virus: the first 16 cases of the Infant Jesus identified
Health

Influenza, “Australian” virus: the first 16 cases of the Infant Jesus identified

by admin
Influenza, “Australian” virus: the first 16 cases of the Infant Jesus identified

The little patients came to the emergency room from the end of June to today with respiratory problems. Professor Carlo Federico Perno, head of Microbiologist and Diagnostics of Immunology of the Child Jesus, declared: “The wave of infections promises to be intense in Italy too”. Vaccines starting from October 1st

The first cases of “Australian” flu virus infection identified at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. These are 16 children who have come to the hospital emergency room from the end of June to today due to problems with the respiratory system. The confirmation comes from the researchers of the Microbiologist and Diagnostic Department of Immunology of the hospital, who have analyzed the molecular profile (characterization) of the pathogens contracted by small patients. In all cases, the H3N2 virus, one of the main culprits of the so-called “Australian” flu, was traced.

Pin (Child Jesus): “Wave of contagions promises to be intense”

“The wave of infections, which started about 6 months in advance from the southern hemisphere, including Australia, promises to be intense also in Italy, already reached by the virus since the beginning of the summer”, says professor Carlo Federico Perno , head of Microbiologist and Diagnostics of Immunology of the Infant Jesus. The first case of the Infant Jesus was identified at the end of June.

What is H3N2 virus flu

deepening


Influenza, Aifa publishes the update of influenza vaccines

Influenza from the H3N2 virus, explains the pediatric hospital in a note, “manifests itself with the typical symptoms of seasonal illness: fatigue, pain in bones and muscles, fever and problems with the respiratory and gastrointestinal systems”. However, “in subjects at risk and in the case of comorbidities, the disease can have more serious effects” underlines Professor Alberto Villani, Director of the Department of Emergency, Acceptance and General Pediatrics of the Child Jesus.

See also  Be careful because this very common disorder can be the alarm bell of glaucoma

Vaccines starting from October 1st

From 1 October in Italy will start the administration of the updated vaccine which also provides coverage for the H3N2 strain. Villani’s advice is therefore to “vaccinate all children, especially frail children, from 6 months of age against the flu”. The flu season could, however, overlap with a new wave of Covid infections. “The dual vaccination, anti-flu and anti-Covid, is particularly important and indicated for all the most fragile sections of the population”, underlines Villani.

You may also like

tuna seized, patients discharged. The fisherman is sought

Influenza: first 16 cases identified in the Infant...

Covid-19, the emergency is over but the consequences...

what are the health consequences

“In Puglia the law exists, but only on...

Enna. The first doctors to graduate from the...

Romina Power operated on for a serious health...

Brad Pitt launches into skincare with a genderless...

Vitamin B5 or Panthenol not only for the...

Colds, how to prevent it with nutrition: here’s...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy