The little patients came to the emergency room from the end of June to today with respiratory problems. Professor Carlo Federico Perno, head of Microbiologist and Diagnostics of Immunology of the Child Jesus, declared: “The wave of infections promises to be intense in Italy too”. Vaccines starting from October 1st

The first cases of “Australian” flu virus infection identified at the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital. These are 16 children who have come to the hospital emergency room from the end of June to today due to problems with the respiratory system. The confirmation comes from the researchers of the Microbiologist and Diagnostic Department of Immunology of the hospital, who have analyzed the molecular profile (characterization) of the pathogens contracted by small patients. In all cases, the H3N2 virus, one of the main culprits of the so-called “Australian” flu, was traced.

Pin (Child Jesus): “Wave of contagions promises to be intense”

“The wave of infections, which started about 6 months in advance from the southern hemisphere, including Australia, promises to be intense also in Italy, already reached by the virus since the beginning of the summer”, says professor Carlo Federico Perno , head of Microbiologist and Diagnostics of Immunology of the Infant Jesus. The first case of the Infant Jesus was identified at the end of June.