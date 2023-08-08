Lautern does most of the work: riot football costs 4.6 million euros | Regional

Mainz – It is becoming more and more expensive to secure matches: The costs for football matches in Rhineland-Palatinate have risen by almost one million euros to almost 4.6 million euros within a year!

The amount results from the costs for the police: 73,512 hours of use (each 62.29 euros) in the past season.

For comparison: in the previous season it was 58,920 hours (each 61.38 euros) – total costs for us taxpayers: around 3.6 million euros.

► Once again, 1. FC Kaiserslautern caused the most costs: more than EUR 2.3 million including the DFB Cup (previous season: EUR 1.7 million). Behind: 1. FSV Mainz 05: 1.25 million euros including the DFB Cup (previous season: 711,578.34 euros).

FC Rot-Weiß Koblenz also incurred high costs: 109,443.53 euros (including the association cup). And the second team from 1. FSV Mainz 05: 44,412.77 euros (previous season: 55,610.28 euros). There was also an expensive international match for 40,550.79 euros.

► Last season, ten police officers were injured in games between two clubs: nine officers at 1. FC Kaiserslautern, one at 1. FSV Mainz 05. For comparison: in the previous season there were seven injured emergency services at games of SG Mülheim-Kärlich 2000, at 1. FSV Mainz 05, FSV Salmrohr 1921 eV and 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

At 1. FSV Mainz 05 it rained stadium bans

There were also 25 stadium bans: 21 in games played by 1. FSV Mainz 05 (18 from Mainz, two from Bielefeld, one from Stuttgart). Fans of 1. FC Kaiserslautern and one of SV Eintracht Trier 05 received three stadium bans.