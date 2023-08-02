Headline: Lawyer Accuses Jiang Hongjie of Failing to Inform Ai Fukuhara about His Visit to Japan, Causing Sadness and Shock

August 1 – In a recent statement issued by Keiko Imazato, Ai Fukuhara’s Japanese lawyer, it was revealed that Jiang Hongjie and his lawyers had knowledge of Ai Fukuhara’s contact information. However, Jiang Hongjie failed to inform her in advance about his visit to Japan, resulting in feelings of sadness and shock for Ai Fukuhara.

Lawyer Jiang Hongjie has criticized Ai Fukuhara’s behavior, citing the Fukuoka District Court’s judgment in August 2022. However, it is important to note that the case mentioned by Jiang Hongjie is completely different from the facts, and Ai Fukuhara’s actions cannot be considered a criminal offense.

Keiko Imazato expressed frustration with Jiang Hongjie’s approach, stating that instead of seeking a solution, he chose to bring up unrelated matters and launch a direct attack on his ex-wife. This misinterpretation of events by the media has painted Ai Fukuhara as the party that has been attacked.

Jiang Hongjie’s decision to hold a press conference, along with Obuchi Aiko’s deliberate examination of all of Fukuhara Ai’s current job titles, seems designed to create public pressure in her workplace and bury her under public opinion. This press conference has sparked criticism from both the media and the general public, and it raises concerns about the violation of Ai Fukuhara’s human rights.

Ultimately, Keiko Imari, the agent representing Ai Fukuhara, appealed to Jiang Hongjie to consider his role as a father and to coordinate with both parties in seeking a consensus, rather than exerting pressure on his ex-wife in this manner.

It is crucial to understand the full context of the situation before making judgments and spreading misinformation. Ai Fukuhara deserves fair treatment and protection of her rights in the face of public scrutiny.

Original title: Lawyer Ai Fukuhara bombards Jiang Hongjie for saying that he came to Japan without prior notice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

