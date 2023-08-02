Korean Girl Group (G)I-DLE’s New Album “I Feel” Exceeds 10 Million Sales on Netease Cloud Music

In an impressive feat, (G)I-DLE’s new album “I Feel” has surpassed 10 million sales on the Netease Cloud Music platform in just 64 days since its official release. This success has propelled the album to the top of the 2023 digital album bestseller list.

The album “I Feel” consists of 6 songs with a unique theme concept and a clear combination style. It captures the concept of “self-esteem” and showcases (G)I-DLE’s frank and cheerful charm. The group’s ability to relate to the listeners through their music has once again been highlighted.

This achievement comes after the remarkable success of (G)I-DLE’s first regular album “I NEVER DIE” and their fifth mini-album “I Love” in 2022, both of which received recognition in both domestic and foreign music markets. This comeback after 7 months is a testament to (G)I-DLE’s growth as a global artist. All five members of the group participated in the creation of the 6 recorded songs, emphasizing the importance of self-love.

“I Feel” was officially launched on NetEase Cloud Music on May 15 and quickly garnered attention and enthusiastic response. The song comment section was flooded with praise, with listeners describing the album as “scratchy” and deserving of its success. Within 48 hours, the album’s sales volume exceeded 100,000 copies, and the cumulative number of listens surpassed 2 million.

The title track “Queencard” stood out with its catchy melody and impressive choreography. The music video for the song amassed over 5 million views and trended on social media multiple times. (G)I-DLE’s popularity as a top girl group was once again cemented through this K-POP carnival.

In 2022, (G)I-DLE’s double album “I NEVER DIE” and “I Love” achieved great results on the NetEase Cloud Music platform. The total sales volume exceeded 1.2 million, with sales reaching 20 million and the cumulative number of listens surpassing 200 million. These albums ranked in the top 2 and 3 of the 2022 annual list of NetEase Cloud Music Digital Album Bestsellers, solidifying (G)I-DLE’s status and popularity among music fans.

NetEase Cloud Music, which served as the release platform for the new album “I Feel,” also established its dominant position in the K-POP field. The platform has successfully secured copyright cooperation agreements with SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment, two renowned South Korean entertainment agencies. This partnership includes authorization for music copyrights from various well-known artists such as BoA, Girls’ Generation, and BLACKPINK. The circulation of these music copyrights has rejuvenated the Chinese music market, while the active community atmosphere on Netease Cloud Music has facilitated the dissemination and promotion of related works.

Looking ahead, NetEase Cloud Music will continue to actively pursue collaborations and strengthen its content foundation to bring more high-quality music to Chinese music lovers.

