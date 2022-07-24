A 17-month-old girl from Suffolk (Mid Suffolk, Eastern England) is one of 100 people in the world to have a condition that makes her hair dry, frizzy and even sheer. Absolutely indomitable. TO Layla Davis – this is the name of the little girl – she was diagnosed with uncontrollable hair syndrome (UHS)a very rare syndrome that causes her hair to grow outward, dry, frizzy and translucent and very blond.

Additionally, her nails and hair are very delicate which means they snap and break easily at certain lengths. The condition is also known as spun glass hair and usually improves over time, usually by adolescence.

Rather than the hair itself, it is the shape that amazes its fellow citizens: instead of being rounded, it appears in the shape of a kidney or heart. Hair is like “Shoot” outwards, leaning as they grow, rather than dipping towards the shoulders. Particularity that gives a conformation renamed “broom”.

The little girl with the “crazy hair” that cannot be tamed is one of the 100 people in the world to have the “combable hair syndrome” and was nicknamed with nicknames ranging from Boris Johnson to Albert Einstein.

The diagnosis

Layla Davis, 17 months, has blonde locks that defy all attempts to get combed while staying straight. His mother Charlotte Davis, 28, says her daughter was officially diagnosed with the syndrome after she and her husband Kevin, 35, fought over a diagnosis. UHS develops in childhood, often between infancy and the age of three, but can occur up to the age of twelve.

Children who develop this rare syndrome tend to have i light hair, and there are only about 100 cases in the world. “Her hair was soft until Layla was about one year old – the words of mother Charlotte -: then she started to grow more and more outwards. Initially I denied there could be a problem, continuing to tell myself that my daughter’s hair it would become smooth over time “. But that’s not how it went. “My husband and I have been very busy and finally we have obtained a diagnosis – she continues -. It was certainly not easy, as Lyala’s case is very rare indeed; Part of the reason why the answer was slow in coming, is because there are only 100 people with this type of problem in the world and the chances of having it are extremely scarce“.

“I don’t know if it’s because other people ruffle her and touch her hair, but she started doing it herself – confides mom Charlotte -. I have another two-year-old son and she has noticed that his hair is not the same as her little sister and sometimes he strokes it, and then runs his hand between her, asking us questions. I don’t think he realizes how special his condition is. But at the moment I can’t say I feel any forms of discrimination towards Layla: “.

“My dream? – Ms Davis concludes – I just want Layla to grow up and know that she is fantastic even though she looks different from other people. “

Layla was born with black hair, but it fell out when she was four months old. After she grew back, she turned into the hair she has now.

Her mother said, “I think her hair is lovely. She is so unique and she looks so different and she gets such lovely comments.

“I want him to grow up knowing that being different is a good thing, I don’t want to cover or treat him, I just want him to hug him and love his hair.

The Bella Hill case

Always in United Kingdomthe case of the little girl with half blonde and half brown hair is known: “Don’t call me different, I’m just… Beautiful”, the mother’s words. Bella Hill, 12, of Lincoln, was born with a rare “birthmark” that causes her hair to be of two distinct colors. Her mother: “A genetic trait caused by poliosis, decrease or absence of melanin in the body hair”. In this case it is Polyosis very often presents with hair with white or gray spots or streaks. Bella has not only different hair colors, but also differently colored eyelashes. According to what is reported by the Healthline portal in an in-depth study, the presence of a white or gray tuft of hair is sufficient to diagnose the condition.

The cause

If poliosis, a very rare condition, appears to be affecting the child, a medical examination is important: it can be a sign of thyroid disorders, vitamin B-12 deficiency, and other serious health conditions. There is no way to permanently change the color of the affected hair.